Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NDLS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 16,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.