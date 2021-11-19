Nord/LB Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €48.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €40.98 ($48.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.36 and a 200 day moving average of €37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. Talanx has a 52 week low of €29.52 ($34.73) and a 52 week high of €42.66 ($50.19).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

