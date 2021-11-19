Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $275.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

