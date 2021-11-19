Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,603. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

