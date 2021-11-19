Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,641. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

