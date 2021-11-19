Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $164.08. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,401. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

