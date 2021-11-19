Northamber (NAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Northamber (LON:NAR) is set to announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NAR stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). 103,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The stock has a market cap of £18.25 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Northamber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

