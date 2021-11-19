Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,070,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 3,478,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,939. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

