Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 327,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 161,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

