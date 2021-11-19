Northern Trust Corp Acquires 13,163 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KALV. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period.

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.00 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

