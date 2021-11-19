Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.98 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

