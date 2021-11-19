Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,707 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of AlloVir worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $21.14 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,834 over the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

