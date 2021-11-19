Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,195 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $509.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

