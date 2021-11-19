Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

NYSE NMG opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.