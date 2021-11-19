NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NOV has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. NOV has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts expect that NOV will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.