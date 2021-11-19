Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.
NVMI stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
