Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NVMI stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

