Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NVMI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,421. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

