NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.50 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.57 on Friday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.