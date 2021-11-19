NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.50 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.57 on Friday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
