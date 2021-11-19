NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the October 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NULGF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

