Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 399,490 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.99 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 364,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,963 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

