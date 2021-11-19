Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

