Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,548 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanger by 114.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 65.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hanger by 77.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNGR stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $741.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

