Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 121.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,257.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 145,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

