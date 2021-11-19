Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

