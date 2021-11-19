Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Nautilus worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.