Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $83.90 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

