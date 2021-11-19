Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $592,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $291,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

JPT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

