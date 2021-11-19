NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $113.73. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

