NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 267.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 330.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.28.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $321.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $327.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

