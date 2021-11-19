NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.28.

Shares of NVDA opened at $316.75 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $327.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

