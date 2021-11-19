NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.28.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $316.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $205.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 41,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.