O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 21,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,813. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

