O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises approximately 2.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of GrafTech International worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

