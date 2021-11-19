O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 4.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 39,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE L traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $55.39. 14,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

