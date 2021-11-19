O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 593,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $12,863,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.25. 39,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

