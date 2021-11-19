Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 1,476 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $36.33. 1,824,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.