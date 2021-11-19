Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 101,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 770,800 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.44.

The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.