Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

OTLY opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.16. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

