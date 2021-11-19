OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 24th (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I’s (NASDAQ:OTECU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 24th. OceanTech Acquisitions I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ OTECU opened at $10.43 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

