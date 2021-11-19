Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

