OIN Finance Price Tops $0.28 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $181,769.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

