Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,241 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $18.29.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.