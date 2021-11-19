Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.82 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Point Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

