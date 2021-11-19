Old Port Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.68. 7,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,204. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

