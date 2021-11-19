Old Port Advisors Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 289,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

