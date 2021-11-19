Old Port Advisors Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 195,378 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

