Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,958,279. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $543.00. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

