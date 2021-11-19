Omead Ostadan Sells 20,000 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.45.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

