OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

OCFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,399. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

