Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,876 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

